Rep. Jordan praises TRC as $53 million expansion begins

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, left, speaks with Friday with Brett Roubinek of the Transportation Research Center (TRC). Jordan was in East Liberty to tour the site of TRC’s soon-to-be-constructed Smart Mobility Advanced Research and Test center. The SMART center is part of a $53-million investment into the TRC facility officials are planning for 2017.

(Photo submitted)

––––

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan was in the area Friday to tour the Transportation Research Center (TRC).

Comments

comments