The Uber app uses a user’s phone to pinpoint their location. The white car shown above on U.S. 33 represents a nearby driver who can be hailed. Maryville driver Billy Ruhlen said the price of a ride depends on how many people are trying to hail a ride compared to the number of drivers.
Ride sharing services like Uber are quickly taking the place of the taxicab, and now they have come to Union County.
Ride sharing service now operating in county
