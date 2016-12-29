Ride sharing service now operating in county

The Uber app uses a user’s phone to pinpoint their location. The white car shown above on U.S. 33 represents a nearby driver who can be hailed. Maryville driver Billy Ruhlen said the price of a ride depends on how many people are trying to hail a ride compared to the number of drivers.

Ride sharing services like Uber are quickly taking the place of the taxicab, and now they have come to Union County.

