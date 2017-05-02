Ruptured gas line forces businesses to close

Marysville Firefighters are shown above at Benny’s Pizza and the adjacent businesses on Columbus Avenue as they investigate a gas leak Monday afternoon. According to fire reports, Monday at 2:15 p.m., construction workers were installing a guide wire to secure a pole when they struck a Columbia Gas line in a field off Columbus Avenue, between Dunham Avenue and Clymer Road. Several businesses in the area were closed until about 7:50 p.m. when the leak could be contained.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

