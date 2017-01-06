Marysville Design Review Board member Pete Griffin is shown recently in his Fox Run Drive home with Manual of Woody Landscape Plants, a reference book he uses to prepare for board meetings. Griffin was a Vice President and Director of Research at Scotts Miracle-Gro, retiring in 1990.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)
Pete Griffin has a PhD from Rutgers University, was Director of Research at Scotts Miracle-Gro and serves on the Marysville Design Review Board.
From Scotts to city post, Pete Griffin a real ‘ag head’0
