Abby Jones of Jonathan Alder pulls down a rebound during a game last winter for the Lady Pioneers’ hoop team. McKenna Huff is pictured in the background. JA will have a new coach next winter.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Applications were still “trickling in” for the vacant position as Jonathan Alder High School’s head girls varsity basketball coach.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments