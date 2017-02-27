Season concludes

The Fairbanks High School girls bowling team finished its season with a ninth-place finish in the Division II District tournament. Emily Fairchild and Dorothy Rees were the top bowlers for the team. Members of the team are from left, Kristin Rausch, Rose Eickhoff, Hunter Johnson, Krista Nicol, Rees and Fairchild.
(Photo submitted)
Season concludes0
