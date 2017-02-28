Sectional champion Monarchs preparing for district wrestling

Marysville’s Jake Marsh (145), right, defends a single-leg takedown during his Division I sectional championship bout against former state champion Dom Demas of Dublin Coffman. Marsh, who finished as the runner-up in the weight class, could face Demas again this weekend in the district finals at Hilliard Darby.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

––––

With a Division I sectional team championship in hand, the Marysville High School wrestling squad has its eyes on the upcoming district tournament.

