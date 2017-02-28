Special Olympics event held

The Fairbanks Middle School National Junior Honor Society hosted the inaugural Marysville/Union County Schools Special Olympics Basketball Showcase on Saturday. The students spearheaded the event entirely on their own under the direction of advisor Holli Cline. Pictured are those who participated in the event. FMS students gathered volunteers from many different grades to form competitive teams for all three of the Special Olympics teams. Cheerleaders were present to cheer with the Special Olympics cheerleaders and there was a Panther student cheer section. Fairbanks varsity hoopsters were present to encourage the Special Olympians and other Fairbanks students operated the concessions, ran the scoreboard, announced and officiated the games. At the end of the event, Panther students donated $500 from concessions and donations to the Special Olympics Team.

(Photo submitted)

Comments

comments