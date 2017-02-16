Spikers place first

The Hot Shots’ 12U American volleyball team finished first among 16 teams at a 12U Ohio Valley Region (OVR) tournament in Marysville. Hot Shots defeated Elite Volleyball Training Center – 12 White, Grandlake – 12 Smith and Elite Volleyball Training Center – 11 Blue in pool play. During the gold semifinal match, Hot Shots defeated Eastside Volleyball – 12 Herron. In the gold title game, Hot Shots defeated Elite Volleyball Training Center – 12 National Blue. Hot Shots is currently ranked No. 1 in the OVR’s 12 American Division. Members of the team are from left, front row, Katrina Riegel (Jonathan Alder), Natalie Wagner (Jonathan Alder), Natalie McNicholas (Marysville), Abbey Queen (Olentangy) and Grace Gorton (St. John’s); back row, Cadie Long (Marysville), Sophie Little (Marysville), Danielle Phipps (Jonathan Alder), Skylar North (Marysville), Cagney Stewart (Benjamin Logan) and coach Allison Gorton.

