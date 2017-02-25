Spikers win tournament

Pictured abouve, the Xcel 11U volleyball team played its first tournament of the season recently in Dayton and went undefeated to claim championship honors. Members of the squad are from left, front row, Madelyn Harmon (Benjamin Logan), Elle Marter (Trinity Lutheran), Lindsay Byrd (Creekview Intermediate) and Cassady Jones (Fairbanks); back row, coach Kerri Ohler, Abby Skedell (Fairbanks), Brooks Myers (Benjamin Logan), Avery Dundon (Edgewood Elementary), Emma Ishmael (Canaan) and Faith Garrison (Creekview).

(Photo submitted)



Pictured above, the Xcel 14 American volleyball team is still undefeated on the season after winning its second consecutive tournament during a 16-team event in Dayton. The squad is now ranked first in the state in its American division. Members of the team are from left, Rachel Crew (St. Mary’s), Jordyn Hoffman (North Union), Kayla Sedgwick (North Union), Journey Blevins (North Union), Anna Johnson (Delaware), Kaitlyn Delauter (Bunsold Middle School), Kami Carter (Bunsold Middle School) and coach Lyndsey DeRoads.

(Photo submitted)

