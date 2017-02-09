Spikers win tournament

The Xcel Volleyball Club of the Union County YMCA began its season this past weekend in Cincinnati. The Xcel 17’s team, coached by Roy Burton, went 10-0 on the day to win its first gold medal of the year. Despite losing two players to ankle injuries, the team rallied to win 25-18, 25-6 in the championship game of the tournament. Hallie Kaiser tallied 20 kills and eight serving aces. Jenay Kocsis assisted on 78 of her 148 sets with only one error on the day. Members of the team are from left, front row, Tori Grave (Buckeye Valley), Brooklyn Kleiber (Fairbanks) and Kaiser (Buckeye Valley); back row, Burton, Dani George (Marysville), Kaylee Rich (Marysville), Mallory Bibler (Delaware Hayes), Sydney Herbert (Buckeye Valley), Megan King (Fairbanks) and Kocsis (Fairbanks).

