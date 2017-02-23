Spikers win tourney

The Xcel 14-Burton volleyball team recently began its season by competing in a tournament in Dayton. After starting the day with a loss, the team sought revenge and proved itself by not dropping another set and winning the tournament. Members of the team are from left, front row, April Wagner (Jonathan Alder) and Lizzie Nicol (Fairbanks); middle row, Mya Kelley (Buckeye Valley), Erin Blausbaugh (Delaware Christian) and Audrey Ayars (Mechanicsburg); back row, coach Jenny Burton, Mallory Blakeman (Mechanicsburg), Sydney Lyons (Shekinah Christian) and Jayda Rausch (Fairbanks).

