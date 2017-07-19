Local Sports

Navigate
Local News
July 24, 2017
0
Former restaurant owner pleads guilty
July 24, 2017
0
Parading to the fairgrounds
July 24, 2017
0
County unemployement is second lowest in state
July 24, 2017
0
A day in the park
July 22, 2017
0
Fire damages Milford Center home
July 22, 2017
0
Fair prepared if hog sickness strikes
July 21, 2017
0
Triad completing summer work projects
July 21, 2017
0
One injured in crash
July 21, 2017
0
City looking at traffic light in area of YMCA
July 21, 2017
0
Sponsors could show off cars at stadium
July 20, 2017
0
Temperatures slide past 90
July 20, 2017
0
County preparing to enforce Peoria sewer hookup mandate
July 20, 2017
0
Wild 24 hours on U.C. roads
July 19, 2017
0
Auditor’s office already working on 2019 revaluations
July 19, 2017
0
Tree drops on power lines