These Marysville High School boys soccer players earned Ohio Capital Conference honors for the 2017 season. They are from left, scholar athlete Joey Patterson; honorable mention Brett Cingle; special mention Hunter Lowe; second-team Cole Bautsch, Zach Rausch and Mason Taylor; and first-team Max Brennan and Mathew Walters. Division I All-District honors went to Brennan (first team) and Walters (second team).

(Photo submitted)

