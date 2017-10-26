Behrens creeping up on Pigskin Pickers leaders

Reporter Mac Cordell is cratering but still holds a slim, two-game lead over sports editor Tim Miller as the Pigskin Pickers go into the final week of the 2017 regular season.
Publisher Kevin Behrens, dusted off his skills and posted a 10-0 record last week and is creeping up on the leaders. His season mark is now 72-27.
Cordell, with an 8-2 mark last week, remains in the lead at 75-24.
Miller missed his chance to gain ground and slumped a bit at 7-3, but is still one game ahead of Behrens at 73-26.
Managing editor Chad Williamson, with a 9-1 finish last week, even though he is a Michigan fan, he is also nipping on the leaders’ heels at 71-28.
Reporter Will Channell (8-2) has a 71-28 season record.
Sports writer Sam Dillon went 7-3 and remains in the baseman at 65-34. If Dillion has a chance this year he will “Channell” one of the leaders picks so he can gain ground on Will or Willy.
Williamson will have the Game of the Week as he stays home with the Marysville Monarchs against Central Crossing.
Miller will travel to Mechanicsburg for the Fairbanks-Indians contest, while Dillon will be on the road with North Union at River Valley.
Our guest pickers again are Dean Cook, Dave Laslow, Kevin Truitt and Bob Van Hoose.
Marysville-Central Crossing
Williamson:Marysville by 12
Miller: Marysville by 6
Behrens: MHS by 1
Cordell: Monarchs by 9
Channell: Marysville by 9
Dillon: Marysville by 7
Cook: Marysville by 7
Laslow: Marysville by 7
Truitt: Marysville by 7
Van Hoose: Marysville by 10
Fairbanks-
Mechanicsburg
Williamson: Mechanicsburg by 18
Miller: Mechanicsburg by 7
Behrens: MHS by 2
Cordell: Indians by 6
Channell: Mechanicsburg by 9
Dillon: Mechanicsburg by 14
Cook: Fairbanks by 10
Laslow: Fairbanks by 6
Truitt: Fairbanks by 6
Van Hoose: Fairbanks by 7
North Union-
River Valley
Williamson: North Union by 9
Miller: NU by 7
Behrens: NU by 3
Cordell: Wildcats by 2
Channell: North Union by 9
Dillon: North Union by 14
Cook: North Union by 7
Laslow: North Union by 7
Truitt: North Union by 7
Van Hoose: NU by 6
Jonathan Alder-
Graham
Williamson: Jonathan Alder by 20
Miller: Jonathan Alder by 21
Behrens: JA by 4
Cordell: Pioneers by 26
Channell: Jon Alder by 9
Dillon: Jon Alder by 21
Cook: Jonathan Alder by 14
Laslow: Jonathan Alder by 6
Truitt: Jonathan Alder by 14
Van Hoose: Jonathan Alder by 14
Triad-West Jefferson
Williamson: West Jefferson by 17
Miller: West Jefferson by 21
Behrens: WJHS by 5
Cordell: Rough Riders by 31
Channell: West Jefferson by 9
Dillon: West Jefferson by 28
Cook: West Jefferson by 20
Laslow: Triad by 7
Truitt: Triad by 7
Van Hoose: Triad by 6
Browns-Vikings
Williamson: Vikings by 10
Miller: Vikings by 6
Behrens: Vikings by 6
Cordell: Minnesota by 11
Channell: Vikings by 9
Dillon: Vikings by 3
Cook: Vikings by 14
Laslow: Browns by 3
Truitt: Browns by 7
Van Hoose: Vikings by 7
Bengals-Colts
Williamson: Bengals by 6
Miller: Bengals by 3
Behrens: Bengals by 7
Cordell: Cincinnati by 5
Channell: Bengals by 9
Dillon: Bengals by 7
Cook: Colts by 10
Laslow: Bengals by 7
Truitt: Bengals by 6
Van Hoose: Bengals by 6
OSU-Penn State
Williamson: Penn State by 7
Miller: OSU by 3
Behrens: OSU by 8
Cordell: Lions by 8
Channell: Penn State by 9
Dillon: OSU by 14
Cook: OSU by 10
Laslow: OSU by 7
Truitt: OSU by 7
Van Hoose: OSU by 10
Oklahoma State-W. Virginia
Williamson: OK State by 10
Miller: OK State by 7
Behrens: Okie St by 9
Cordell: Pokes by 9
Channell: OK State by 9
Dillon: Oklahoma St. by 7
Cook: Oklahoma State by 14
Laslow: Oklahoma State by 6
Truitt: Oklahoma State by 7
Van Hoose: Oklahoma State by 6
Notre Dame-North Carolina State
Williamson: Notre Dame by 12
Miller: Notre Dame by 7
Behrens: ND by 9
Cordell: Irish by 4
Channell: Notre Dame by 9
Dillon: Notre Dame by 7
Cook: Notre Dame by 20
Laslow: Notre Dame by 7
Truitt: Notre Dame by 7
Van Hoose: Notre Dame by 7
Georgia-Florida
Williamson: Georgia by 14
Miller: Georgia by 10
Behrens: Georgia by 10
Cordell: Dawgs by 17
Channell: Georgia by 9
Dillon: Georgia by 10
Cook: Georgia by 12
Laslow: Georgia by 6
Truitt: Georgia by 7
Van Hoose: Georgia by 6
TCU-Iowa State
Williamson: TCU by 10
Miller: TCU by 7
Behrens: TCU by 11
Cordell: Frogs by 13
Channell: TCU by 9
Dillon: TCU by 14
Cook: TCU by 16
Laslow: TCU by 7
Truitt: TCU by 6
Van Hoose: TCU by 7
Disclaimers:
Williamson: “Marysville should go out on a good note, as should JA and North Union. Triad and Fairbanks had some bad luck in scheduling tough opponents to end the season. Penn State’s pass defense is better than I thought it would be coming into the season, so I think the Buckeyes are in trouble.”
Miller: “I look for the Monarchs to end the season on a positive note.”
Behrens: “If there is going to be any movement this week in the Pickers race, it will come down to OSU vs Penn St. because everyone has ‘Channelled’ their picks on all the other games.”
Cordell: “What a really fun season this has been. I have honestly enjoyed covering games this season.”
Channell: “This was a pretty fun season, based solely on the games I helped cover. I don’t actually know if it was a good season from a football standpoint, but I had fun.”
Dillon: “It’s the last week for high school football (regular season) and hopefully it will be good week for our local teams. I have lost all hope for the Browns and the Buckeyes are on thin ice. Let’s see if they can beat a good Penn State team.”
Cook: “I love the new OSU uniforms! They will have their hands full and the Monarchs should get back on track.”
Laslow: “Go Bucks!”
Truitt: “Go Bucks!”
Van Hoose: “Go Bucks!”
