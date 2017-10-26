Behrens creeping up on Pigskin Pickers leaders

Reporter Mac Cordell is cratering but still holds a slim, two-game lead over sports editor Tim Miller as the Pigskin Pickers go into the final week of the 2017 regular season.

Publisher Kevin Behrens, dusted off his skills and posted a 10-0 record last week and is creeping up on the leaders. His season mark is now 72-27.

Cordell, with an 8-2 mark last week, remains in the lead at 75-24.

Miller missed his chance to gain ground and slumped a bit at 7-3, but is still one game ahead of Behrens at 73-26.

Managing editor Chad Williamson, with a 9-1 finish last week, even though he is a Michigan fan, he is also nipping on the leaders’ heels at 71-28.

Reporter Will Channell (8-2) has a 71-28 season record.

Sports writer Sam Dillon went 7-3 and remains in the baseman at 65-34. If Dillion has a chance this year he will “Channell” one of the leaders picks so he can gain ground on Will or Willy.

Williamson will have the Game of the Week as he stays home with the Marysville Monarchs against Central Crossing.

Miller will travel to Mechanicsburg for the Fairbanks-Indians contest, while Dillon will be on the road with North Union at River Valley.

Our guest pickers again are Dean Cook, Dave Laslow, Kevin Truitt and Bob Van Hoose.

Marysville-Central Crossing

Williamson:Marysville by 12

Miller: Marysville by 6

Behrens: MHS by 1

Cordell: Monarchs by 9

Channell: Marysville by 9

Dillon: Marysville by 7

Cook: Marysville by 7

Laslow: Marysville by 7

Truitt: Marysville by 7

Van Hoose: Marysville by 10

Fairbanks-

Mechanicsburg

Williamson: Mechanicsburg by 18

Miller: Mechanicsburg by 7

Behrens: MHS by 2

Cordell: Indians by 6

Channell: Mechanicsburg by 9

Dillon: Mechanicsburg by 14

Cook: Fairbanks by 10

Laslow: Fairbanks by 6

Truitt: Fairbanks by 6

Van Hoose: Fairbanks by 7

North Union-

River Valley

Williamson: North Union by 9

Miller: NU by 7

Behrens: NU by 3

Cordell: Wildcats by 2

Channell: North Union by 9

Dillon: North Union by 14

Cook: North Union by 7

Laslow: North Union by 7

Truitt: North Union by 7

Van Hoose: NU by 6

Jonathan Alder-

Graham

Williamson: Jonathan Alder by 20

Miller: Jonathan Alder by 21

Behrens: JA by 4

Cordell: Pioneers by 26

Channell: Jon Alder by 9

Dillon: Jon Alder by 21

Cook: Jonathan Alder by 14

Laslow: Jonathan Alder by 6

Truitt: Jonathan Alder by 14

Van Hoose: Jonathan Alder by 14

Triad-West Jefferson

Williamson: West Jefferson by 17

Miller: West Jefferson by 21

Behrens: WJHS by 5

Cordell: Rough Riders by 31

Channell: West Jefferson by 9

Dillon: West Jefferson by 28

Cook: West Jefferson by 20

Laslow: Triad by 7

Truitt: Triad by 7

Van Hoose: Triad by 6

Browns-Vikings

Williamson: Vikings by 10

Miller: Vikings by 6

Behrens: Vikings by 6

Cordell: Minnesota by 11

Channell: Vikings by 9

Dillon: Vikings by 3

Cook: Vikings by 14

Laslow: Browns by 3

Truitt: Browns by 7

Van Hoose: Vikings by 7

Bengals-Colts

Williamson: Bengals by 6

Miller: Bengals by 3

Behrens: Bengals by 7

Cordell: Cincinnati by 5

Channell: Bengals by 9

Dillon: Bengals by 7

Cook: Colts by 10

Laslow: Bengals by 7

Truitt: Bengals by 6

Van Hoose: Bengals by 6

OSU-Penn State

Williamson: Penn State by 7

Miller: OSU by 3

Behrens: OSU by 8

Cordell: Lions by 8

Channell: Penn State by 9

Dillon: OSU by 14

Cook: OSU by 10

Laslow: OSU by 7

Truitt: OSU by 7

Van Hoose: OSU by 10

Oklahoma State-W. Virginia

Williamson: OK State by 10

Miller: OK State by 7

Behrens: Okie St by 9

Cordell: Pokes by 9

Channell: OK State by 9

Dillon: Oklahoma St. by 7

Cook: Oklahoma State by 14

Laslow: Oklahoma State by 6

Truitt: Oklahoma State by 7

Van Hoose: Oklahoma State by 6

Notre Dame-North Carolina State

Williamson: Notre Dame by 12

Miller: Notre Dame by 7

Behrens: ND by 9

Cordell: Irish by 4

Channell: Notre Dame by 9

Dillon: Notre Dame by 7

Cook: Notre Dame by 20

Laslow: Notre Dame by 7

Truitt: Notre Dame by 7

Van Hoose: Notre Dame by 7

Georgia-Florida

Williamson: Georgia by 14

Miller: Georgia by 10

Behrens: Georgia by 10

Cordell: Dawgs by 17

Channell: Georgia by 9

Dillon: Georgia by 10

Cook: Georgia by 12

Laslow: Georgia by 6

Truitt: Georgia by 7

Van Hoose: Georgia by 6

TCU-Iowa State

Williamson: TCU by 10

Miller: TCU by 7

Behrens: TCU by 11

Cordell: Frogs by 13

Channell: TCU by 9

Dillon: TCU by 14

Cook: TCU by 16

Laslow: TCU by 7

Truitt: TCU by 6

Van Hoose: TCU by 7

Disclaimers:

Williamson: “Marysville should go out on a good note, as should JA and North Union. Triad and Fairbanks had some bad luck in scheduling tough opponents to end the season. Penn State’s pass defense is better than I thought it would be coming into the season, so I think the Buckeyes are in trouble.”

Miller: “I look for the Monarchs to end the season on a positive note.”

Behrens: “If there is going to be any movement this week in the Pickers race, it will come down to OSU vs Penn St. because everyone has ‘Channelled’ their picks on all the other games.”

Cordell: “What a really fun season this has been. I have honestly enjoyed covering games this season.”

Channell: “This was a pretty fun season, based solely on the games I helped cover. I don’t actually know if it was a good season from a football standpoint, but I had fun.”

Dillon: “It’s the last week for high school football (regular season) and hopefully it will be good week for our local teams. I have lost all hope for the Browns and the Buckeyes are on thin ice. Let’s see if they can beat a good Penn State team.”

Cook: “I love the new OSU uniforms! They will have their hands full and the Monarchs should get back on track.”

Laslow: “Go Bucks!”

Truitt: “Go Bucks!”

Van Hoose: “Go Bucks!”

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments