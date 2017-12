These Marysville High School bowling lettermen led the Monarchs to a new single-match school record during a recent win over New Albany. Veteran bowlers for MHS are from left, Landon Winfield, Kayla Helton and Michael Helton Jr.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The Marysville High School boys bowling team set a school record on Tuesday during a victory over New Albany.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.