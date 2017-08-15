Carp tournament draws crowd at Richwood Lake

Donald Miley presents his Common Carp for the organizers of a carp tournament at Richwood Lake for measurement and weight on Saturday. Miley’s carp was five pounds, four ounces. Four carp were caught during the four-hour tournament. The largest carp of the tournament was seven pounds, three ounces.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The morning air was unseasonably cool on Saturday morning. The temperatures were barely able to stay into the 50’s as the sun started to rise over the horizon. That, however, didn’t stop anglers from heading out to the waters of Richwood Lake to try their hand at catching what could be a cash-prize fish.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments