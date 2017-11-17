Cheerleaders honored

These Marysville High School cheerleaders earned special awards for the 2017 football season. They are from left, front row, Meredith Kiss (most spirited-varsity), Amanda Failor (most cooperative-varsity), Kaylie Riggs (most spirited-JV), Morgan McKillion (most improved-varsity), Mackenzie Brdar (most cooperative-freshman) and Hannah Scheiderer (most improved/most spirited-freshman); back row, Hayley Gibson (most cooperative-JV), Olivia Dodge (most improved-JV), Megan Shoemaker (role model for all three squads) and Jenny McKillen (Plaid (or coaches) Award).

(Photo submitted)

