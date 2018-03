North Union senior Avery Clark, center, drives to the basket during a game from the 2017-18 season. Clark was named to the Division III All-Ohio honorable mention list, as selected today by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Clark averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds for game for the Lady Cats, who compiled a 17-8 record this season.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

