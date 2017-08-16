Crew visits Honda

Logan Ketterer (left), a goalkeeper for the Columbus Crew, signs autographs during a performance event at the Honda Marysville Auto Plant on Tuesday. The Crew has a three-year sponsor deal with Acura and to show support for its sponsor, the team was invited to Honda to take a tour of the facility and see how a car is built. After the tour, the athletes held a training event that was open to Honda employees and their family members.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments