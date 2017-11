Emily Davis, left, and Jillian Jaske led Jonathan Alder’s girls basketball team in scoring on Tuesday. Davis scored 18 and Jaske added 14 during Alder’s victory over Columbus Bishop Ready.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Emily Davis tossed in 18 points on Tuesday to lead Jonathan Alder’s girls hoop squad to a 64-49 verdict over Columbus Bishop Ready.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.