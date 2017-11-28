Fairbanks High School winter sports schedules

Varsity/JV/Freshman boys basketball
Freshman games start at 4:45 p.m. unless noted
Dec. 1: at Jonathan Alder
Dec. 2 at London, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 8: at West Jefferson
Dec. 12: home vs. Triad
Dec. 15: at West Liberty-Salem
Dec. 19: home vs. Mechanicsburg
Dec. 22: home vs. Northeastern
Dec. 29: home vs. Cedarville (varsity-JV only), 6 p.m.
Jan. 5: at Springfield Catholic Central (varsity-JV only), 6 p.m.
Jan. 9: home vs. Madison Plains
Jan. 12: at Greenon
Jan. 19: home vs. Greeneview
Jan. 20: home vs. Benjamin Logan, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Southeastern (varsity-JV only), 6 .m.
Jan. 26: Homecoming vs. West Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Elgin (varsity-JV only), 6 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Triad
Feb. 6: home vs. West Liberty-Salem
Feb. 9: at Mechanicsburg
Feb. 13: home vs. North Union
Feb. 16: at Northeastern
Feb. 23: Senior Night vs. Ridgemont
Girls basketball
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless noted
Nov. 28 at Pleasant
Dec. 2: home vs. Triad (varsity only), 1 p.m.
Dec. 5: at Bishop Ready, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: at West Liberty-Salem
Dec. 9: home vs. Northeastern (varsity only), 1 p.m.
Dec. 12: JV only at Bexley, 6 p.m.
Dec. 14: at Columbus School for Girls (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 16: at West Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
Dec. 21: home vs. Mechanicsburg
Dec. 27: home vs. Grandview
Dec. 30: home vs. Southeastern
Jan. 4: at Greenon
Jan. 6: home vs. Madison Plains (varsity only), 1 p.m.
Jan. 9: at Horizon Science (varsity only), 1 p.m.
Jan. 11: home vs. Cedarville
Jan. 13: home vs. Springfield Catholic (varsity only) 1 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Greeneview
Jan. 20: at Triad (varsity only), 1 p.m.
Jan. 22: at Centerburg (JV only), 5 p.m.
Jan. 23: home vs. Elgin
Jan. 25: home vs. West Liberty-Salem
Feb. 1: at Northeastern (varsity only)
Feb. 3: Senior Night vs. West Jefferson
Feb. 6: at Jonathan Alder (JV only)
Feb. 10: at Mechanicsburg
Bowling
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless noted
Nov. 17: home vs. Riverside, 4:15 p.m.
Nov. 21: home for Union County Quad vs. Marysville, North Union and Jonathan Alder
Nov. 28: home vs. Southeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 1: at Madison Plains
Dec. 5: at Greenon
Dec. 12: at Springfield Catholic Central, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 15: home vs. Marysville
Dec. 18: at Elgin
Dec. 19: home vs. Ridgedale, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 22: home vs. Pleasant
Dec. 29: home vs. Northeastern
Jan. 5: at Riverside, 4:15 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Pleasant
Jan. 9: at London
Jan. 11: at Mechanicsburg
Jan. 16: home vs. West Liberty-Salem
Jan. 20: at HP Lanes for Division II preview, 10 a.m.
Jan. 22: at Southeastern
Jan. 30: home vs. Greeneview, 4:15 p.m.
Jan. 31: at Marion Harding
Feb. 2: home vs. Elgin
Feb. 10: at Beaver-VU Bowl for OHC tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: home vs. Cardington, 4:15 p.m.
