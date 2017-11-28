Fairbanks High School winter sports schedules

Varsity/JV/Freshman boys basketball

Freshman games start at 4:45 p.m. unless noted

Dec. 1: at Jonathan Alder

Dec. 2 at London, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: at West Jefferson

Dec. 12: home vs. Triad

Dec. 15: at West Liberty-Salem

Dec. 19: home vs. Mechanicsburg

Dec. 22: home vs. Northeastern

Dec. 29: home vs. Cedarville (varsity-JV only), 6 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Springfield Catholic Central (varsity-JV only), 6 p.m.

Jan. 9: home vs. Madison Plains

Jan. 12: at Greenon

Jan. 19: home vs. Greeneview

Jan. 20: home vs. Benjamin Logan, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 23: at Southeastern (varsity-JV only), 6 .m.

Jan. 26: Homecoming vs. West Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Elgin (varsity-JV only), 6 p.m.

Feb. 2: at Triad

Feb. 6: home vs. West Liberty-Salem

Feb. 9: at Mechanicsburg

Feb. 13: home vs. North Union

Feb. 16: at Northeastern

Feb. 23: Senior Night vs. Ridgemont

Girls basketball

JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless noted

Nov. 28 at Pleasant

Dec. 2: home vs. Triad (varsity only), 1 p.m.

Dec. 5: at Bishop Ready, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: at West Liberty-Salem

Dec. 9: home vs. Northeastern (varsity only), 1 p.m.

Dec. 12: JV only at Bexley, 6 p.m.

Dec. 14: at Columbus School for Girls (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: at West Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 21: home vs. Mechanicsburg

Dec. 27: home vs. Grandview

Dec. 30: home vs. Southeastern

Jan. 4: at Greenon

Jan. 6: home vs. Madison Plains (varsity only), 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Horizon Science (varsity only), 1 p.m.

Jan. 11: home vs. Cedarville

Jan. 13: home vs. Springfield Catholic (varsity only) 1 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Greeneview

Jan. 20: at Triad (varsity only), 1 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Centerburg (JV only), 5 p.m.

Jan. 23: home vs. Elgin

Jan. 25: home vs. West Liberty-Salem

Feb. 1: at Northeastern (varsity only)

Feb. 3: Senior Night vs. West Jefferson

Feb. 6: at Jonathan Alder (JV only)

Feb. 10: at Mechanicsburg

Bowling

Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless noted

Nov. 17: home vs. Riverside, 4:15 p.m.

Nov. 21: home for Union County Quad vs. Marysville, North Union and Jonathan Alder

Nov. 28: home vs. Southeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 1: at Madison Plains

Dec. 5: at Greenon

Dec. 12: at Springfield Catholic Central, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 15: home vs. Marysville

Dec. 18: at Elgin

Dec. 19: home vs. Ridgedale, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 22: home vs. Pleasant

Dec. 29: home vs. Northeastern

Jan. 5: at Riverside, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Pleasant

Jan. 9: at London

Jan. 11: at Mechanicsburg

Jan. 16: home vs. West Liberty-Salem

Jan. 20: at HP Lanes for Division II preview, 10 a.m.

Jan. 22: at Southeastern

Jan. 30: home vs. Greeneview, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Marion Harding

Feb. 2: home vs. Elgin

Feb. 10: at Beaver-VU Bowl for OHC tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 13: home vs. Cardington, 4:15 p.m.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.