Charlotte Green (19) of Fairbanks contends with a Marion Pleasant opponent for possession of the ball Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Panthers won the opening game of the Division III tournament.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Fairbanks’ girls soccer team set the tone early and rolled to an easy 10-0 victory over Marion Pleasant in Division III tournament competition on Tuesday.

