Fairbanks senior Jenay Kocsis fires up the first serve of the 2017 season on Saturday against Shekinah Christian. The Lady Panthers beat Shekinah and Millersport.

The Lady Panthers of Fairbanks opened their 2017 volleyball season by sweeping Shekinah Christian and Millersport on Saturday.

