Fairbanks Megan King (14) and Kelsey Thorbahn go up for a block attempt during Thursday’s game against West Liberty-Salem. The Lady Panthers won in three sets.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The juggernaut that is the Fairbanks High School varsity volleyball team continued its perfect streak with a three-set victory over previously-unbeaten West Liberty-Salem on Thursday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments