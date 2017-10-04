FHS spikers maintain perfect record with three-set OHC victory over Northeastern

These Fairbanks High School volleyball lettermen helped lead the squad to a three-set triumph over Northeastern on Tuesday. They are from left, Jenay Kocsis, Hunter Johnson, Brooklyn Kleiber, Mikayla Mansfield, Abbey Hubbs and Megan King. The Lady Panthers will go for their 20th victory of the season at home against Mechanicsburg on Thursday.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

Fairbanks’ varsity volleyball record rose to 19-0 overall and 13-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference on Tuesday.

