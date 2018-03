Marysville High School graduate Noah Forrider (top) is pictured in a wrestling match for the Ohio University Bobcats. Forrider will be starting a new venture in a couple of months when he joins the United States Navy Seal program.

(File photo)

The only Marysville High School state wrestling champion to go undefeated is exchanging his singlet for a military uniform.

