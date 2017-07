GANGLUFF

––––

Marysville native and web.com Tour professional golfer Stephpen Gangluff will be ending his tournament early at the LECOM Health Challenge at Peek’n Peak Resort in Findley Lake, New York. Gangluff was unable to make the cut after two rounds of golf exiting the tournament with a 2-under par.

