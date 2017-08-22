Golf outing held

The Marysville High School girls golf team is pictured with the Marysville School District Special Olympics athletes. The groups played an outing on Monday at Blues Creek, under the instruction of Lady Monarch coaches Juliet Litzel and Eli Morris. The coaches and Lady Monarchs gave tips to the Special Olympians on the game of golf. Pictured are from left, front row, Olivia Virts, Maddie Powers, Madi Wildermuth and Eva Mason; second row, Riley Mueller, Riley Karcher, Haley Kirby, Emily Woolard, Devin Litzke, DJ Litzke, Hailey Smith, Cody Cruikshank, Summer Smith, Andrew Wright, Auston Cunningham and Caleb Cruikshank; back row, coach Juliet Litzel, Lydia Cunningham, Katie Bischoff, Olivia Ishmael, Bryan Cunninhham, Sallie Spillman (alum), Faith Engle, Kayla Beck and coach Eli Morris.

