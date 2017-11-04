Golfers honored

Several of these Fairbanks High School girls golfers earned special awards for the 2017 season. They are from left, Rachel Studenmund, second-team Ohio Heritage Conference and third-team Central District; Audrey Brackenridge, first-team OHC, first-team Central District and Central District player of the year; Emily Wilson, first-team OHC and first-team Central District; Natalie Parker, first-team OHC and first-team Central District; Allison Kise, honorable mention Central District; Jordyn Orodi; coach Chuck Lehman; and Shelby Jones, honorable mention Central District. Brackenridge, Wilson and Parker were also named the team’s co-MVPs.

(Photo submitted)

