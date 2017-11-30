Golfers honored

These Fairbanks High School boys golfers earned special awards for the 2017 season. They are from left, Seth Payne, second-team Ohio Heritage Conference and honorable mention Central District; Travis Brake, first-team OHC and second-team all-district; Logan Bocsy, honorable mention OHC; Justin Brackenridge, first-team OHC and district and team MVP; Cross Hackathorne, most improved; and Aidan Wilson, second-team OHC and honorable mention all-district.

(Photo submitted)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.