Graves will continue career

Jonathan Alder senior Ally Graves (3) sends the ball over the net in this file photo from a match during the 2017 season. Earlier today, Graves signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Graves, an outside hitter, tallied 253 total blocks during the season and averaged 2.5 ace serves per match as the Lady Pioneers won 18 matches. Head coach Kim Hayes cited Graves’ work ethic and her ability to lift up her teammates as a couple of reasons for the team’s success.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.