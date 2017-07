George ‘Soapy’ Showalter poses for a photo in front of the Richwood Lake. Showalter has been taking care of the lake for the past two decades in one capacity or another.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

In the heart of Richwood,there is a lake and at the heart of that lake there is a man. His name is George ‘Soapy’ Showalter.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments