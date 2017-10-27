Gridders go unbeaten

The Division II Navy football team went undefeated during the regular season and the playoffs of the Marysville Junior Football Association. Members of the team are from left, front row, Jaxon Wehr, Landyn Austead, Jason Weber, Damon Wade, Trace Heminger, Dusty Bernard, Tate Pierce and Braden Swearigen; second row, Erick Nelson Jr., Jayson Bickerstaff, Keegan Allen, Carson Overbey, Eli Helmuth, Trevor Marlatt, Nick Johnson, Luke Bonczak, Justin Tompkins and Boston Burkhardt; back coach, coaches Jacob Floyd, Josh Helmuth, Kevin Davidson, James Gale, Alan Wehr and head coach Erick Nelson. Not pictured, Devin Chambers.

