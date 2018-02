Marysville High School’s gymnastics team placed third during the Ohio Capital Conference Central Division meet. Mary Calvert (left) was second on the vault (8.35) and third on the bars (8.225) to earn All-OCC honors. She was sixth on the floor exercise with a score of 8.625 and fourth all-around at 32.875. Rachel Sievers placed sixth on the balance beam with a score of 7.9.

(Photo submitted)

