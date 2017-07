Todd Crowe II of Fairbanks chips the ball at the fourth hole at Marysville Golf Course during the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf association match.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Heart of Ohio Golf Association season finished their season at Valley View Golf Course. Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks was able to break into the top three in the 16-18 division with a 6-over 78.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments