Home Run Derby held

A home run derby was held at County Home Road on Thursday to raise money for the Marysville/Union County Schools Special Olympics team. The event raised $320 for the program. The winner of the derby was Josh Shreve. Pictured are the participants of the Home run Derby and Special Olympians. They are from left, front row, Emily Woolard, Chase Gibson, Auston Cunningham, Hailey Smith, Bryan Cunningham, Summer Smith, Emma Shreve and Amanda Kern; back row, Riley Karcher, Matthew Wang, Kevin Wallace, Damion Burke, Brad Fox, Jason Reames, Brian Smith, Josh Shreve, Chris Taylor, Corey Boothe, Joe Shreve and Seth Harriman.

