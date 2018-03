These Marysville High School track and field athletes qualified for the recent state indoor meet that was held near Cleveland. They are from left, Matthew Cox, Joey Patterson, Jarret Braun, Ethan Klauda (who was named All-Ohio in the long jump), Morgan Forney and Natalie Hiltscher.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

—-

The Marysville High School track and field program used the winter months to prep for the 2018 spring season.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.