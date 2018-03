Jonathan Alder senior Jacob Johnson practices a takedown on Ohio Northern University grappler Seth Transue, who is a graduate of Dublin Jerome High School. Johnson will compete in the Division II state tournament, beginning later today at The Ohio State University.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Jonathan Alder High School senior Jacob Johnson feels more prepared mentally this time around for the Division II state wrestling tournament.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.