Mercadize Paver, 9, of Marysville is pictured with Dixie Jeffers, the women’s head basketball coach at Capital University. The youngster became a member of the Lady Crusaders team on Sunday through the Team IMPACT Cystic Fibrosis Project. She will attend Capital practices and games when her schedule permits. Team IMPACT connects children with life-threatening and chronic diseases with the support system of a college sports team.

(Photo submitted)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments