Jon Alder linksmen win CBC match; FHS girls are tops at NU; Monarch boys place 10th at own invitational

Chris Borjas of Marysville putts the ball from the sixth green at Darby Creek Golf Course on Wednesday during the Monarch Invitational. Marysville finished 10th with a team score of 351. Borjas finished his day with an 80.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Jonathan Alder boy’s golf team came out on top after 18 holes of competition during the Central Buckeye Conference Preseason Tournament at Urbana Country Club. The Pioneers scored a 330 to take first place in the tournament on Wednesday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments