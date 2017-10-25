JVs have successful season

The Fairbanks varsity volleyball team isn’t the only squad to experience spiking success at the school this season. The junior varsity squad finished its season with a 19-1 record. Members of the JV team are from left, front row, Antonia Mapes, Lizzie Nicol, Cassy Lamb and Jayda Rausch; second row, Megan Rausch, Taylar Sphapmixay, Brianna Bosworth, Ellee Bouic, Mackenleigh Greene and coach Lyndsey DeRoads. Not pictured, Hannah Bond.

(Submitted photo)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments