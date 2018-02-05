Kocsis to play at Capital

Fairbanks High School senior Jenay Kocsis is pictured signing to play volleyball with Capital University. She is pictured in the front row with her parents, Brian and Susie Kocsis. In the back row from left, are her grandparents John and Molly Orwick, sister Lauren, Xcel Club coach Roy Burton and Fairbanks head coach Ed Marsman. Kocsis earned first-team honors in the Ohio Heritage Conference and the Central District during the 2017 season. She was a scholar athlete, the Panthers’ player of the year and earned the Panther and Captain awards. Kocis will study in Capital’s pre-physicians assistant program with a specialty in psychology.

(Photo submitted)

