Joelle Ziegler, left, and Triad’s Alea Ferguson battle for possession of the basketball during Saturday afternoon’s game. The Lady Cardinals beat FHS, 58-41.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Triad High School girls basketball coach Jeff Merklin saw something from his team during the second half of last Monday’s game against Shekinah Christian.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.