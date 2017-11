Marysville High School senior Lily Keber signs a letter of intent to continue her academic and volleyball careers at Fairmont State University in West Virginia. She is pictured with her parents, John and Billie.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

With a few strokes of a pen, Marysville High School volleyball standout Lily Keber made a commitment for her future athletic endeavors.

