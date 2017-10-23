Lady Monarchs, boys’ Snodgrass advance to regional CC meets

Marysville’s girls cross-country team placed third in the Division I district meet and have advanced to the regional. Members of the team are from left, Elena Boger, Morgan Forney, Kaitlin Crilow, Leanne Eichorn, Jacquelyn Witt, Addy Miller-Brown, Emma Rice, Katie Krueger, Hannah Alice, Haley Cook, Madison Sharp, Ellie Nichols and Robin King (front) .

The Marysville High School girls team and Andrew Snodgrass from the MHS boys have advanced to the Division I regional cross-country meet.

