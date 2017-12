Marysville’s Cassie Francisco, left, traps a Westland player along the sideline Friday evening. The Lady Monarchs won, 51-27.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Marysville High School girls basketball coach Mindy Eisnaugle felt her team needed a game in which to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss against Hilliard Davidson.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.