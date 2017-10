Fairbanks’ girls soccer seniors are from left, Sarah Young, Coree Giford, Olivia Madden, Megan Olson, Kayla Green and Charlotte Green.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Fairbanks’ girls soccer squad finished the regular season at 11-2-3 overall and 7-1-1 in the OHC with a 4-1 win over Greeneview on Senior Day.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments