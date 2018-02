Fairbanks’ girls basketball team reached double digits in victories with Saturday’s 41-25 triumph over West Jefferson.

Marysville’s boys slipped to 7-10 with a 62-55 loss to Hilliard Davidson.

The Lady Cardinals of Triad were outscored, 24-4, during the first period and went on to fall against Mechanicsburg, 72-53.

