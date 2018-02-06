Lady Pioneers roll past Stars

Jonathan Alder’s girls basketball team moved to within one game of the .500 mark with Monday’s 81-29 victory over Columbus Centennial.

The Lady Pioneers (9-10) held the Stars to just two points during the second quarter and took a 43-12 lead at halftime.

JA’s margin moved to 65-24 by the end of the third quarter.

Abby Jones led a balanced scoring attack for Alder, which will travel to Urbana on Wednesday.

She tallied 16 points, followed by Jillian Jaske-12, Emily Davis-10 and Sydney Bourquin-10.

Jonathan Alder

Jones 7-1-16, Jaske 5-2-12, Davis 5-0-10, Bourquin 5-0-10, Walbom 3-1-8, Bushong 3-0-7, Zawodny 3-0-7, Mast 3-0-6, Parker 1-0-2, Kaiser 1-0-2, Huff 0-1-1. Totals 36-5-81.

Three-point goals: Jones 1, Walbom 1, Bushong 1, Zawodny 1.

Cenntennial

January 4-0-8, Brown 3-1-7, Conley 2-3-7, Bridges 2-0-4, Harley 0-2-2, Simpson 0-1-1. Totals 11-7-29.

